What is the ruling on fasting in difficult working condition? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fasting in difficult working condition.

Question: If it is difficult for a person to carry out his job whilst fasting, for example the baker who during the day gets very thirsty in front of the oven, or the labourer, or the police or the soldier who is under direct sunlight for long time, or the doctor who gets weak due to fasting and is unable to do his duties carefully, and example like these. What is the religious ruling on their fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If fasting prevents a job that bring in the income to be carried out, for example causing weakness in a way that, it is not possible to carry out the job, or the thirst is at a level that is not bearable, then if it is possible to change or leave that job in the Month of Ramadhan as well as being able to live on with another money or borrowing; fasting is Wajib for the person. But if this is not possible, must fast, but when gets very weak, can drink water or eat food, according to Wajib precaution only the amount needed to remove the weakness, and eating more than that, is problematic; and according to Wajib precaution must avoid eating for the rest of the day, and must do Qadha fasting after the Blessed Month of Ramadhan, and Kaffarah is not Wajib for such a person.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA