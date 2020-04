AIM holds online discussion on ‘Ramadan Message’ every Monday

SHAFAQNA- AIM to hold online discussion on ‘ Ramadan Message ‘ delivered by His Eminence Sayyid Hashem Moosavi every Monday of the holy month.

The first part of the program holds tonight at 22:00 London time (Detroit: 17:00| Copenhagen: 23:00 |Toronto: 17:00| Quds: 00:00|Qom: 01:30 ). The online discussion will be broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook.