Iran,UN underline dispatch of humanitarian aid to Yemen

In this phone talk, which is the two sides’ third conversation in the past two weeks, they underlined the significance of having Yemeni ports reopened and ensuring the country’s border security.

The UN senior official expressed gratitude for the efforts done by the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve a cease-fire in Yemen and having political negotiations.

In their earlier phone talks, Zarif and Guterres, the two sides conferred on Washington’s hawkish policies against Tehran, which have hampered Iran’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the latest developments and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to implement a death project in Yemen by bombing hospitals and besieging the country.

Even before the Saudi-led invasion, the medical and health condition in Yemen was extremely poor and after six years of aggression, it has now become catastrophic. Hunger and famine on the one hand and the bombing of hospitals and the lack of medical supplies and the siege of the country on the other have caused the people of this country to witness their gradual death.

As reported, some 16 million Yemenis do not have access to food and adequate nutrition. 10 million Yemeni children cannot find the necessary foodstuff. All of this is due to Saudi-led aggression and the blockade, as well as the transfer of Sanaa Bank to Aden and the confiscation of Yemen’s reserves.