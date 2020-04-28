Egyptian TV series predicting Israel’s end, angers Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of Israel less than 100 years after its establishment has angered Tel Aviv. According to Anadolu Agency, the Zionist regime’s foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday described the series named El-Nahaya (the end) as ‘completely unacceptable’. El-Nehaya is about a computer engineer living in a dystopian future dominated by cyborg clones. It is one of the many dramas and soap operas that air each night during the holy month of Ramadan.

In the first episode, a teacher tells a class of students about “the war to liberate Quds,” which occurred less than 100 years after Israel’s founding in 1948. The teacher says Zionists “ran away and returned to their countries of origin” in Europe. A holographic map of a divided US is also shown, with the teacher saying that “America was the central supporter of the Zionist state.”

Amr Samir Atif, the series’ writer, told AP that the destruction of Israel “is a possible future in the absence of real peace and true stability in the region. … Peace should be based on justice.” Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty after the 1973 war.