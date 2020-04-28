UK : Int’l Quds Day to be marked online

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: This year’s International Quds Day will be observed online in Britain due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 22. According to the Islamic Human Rights Commission, for the first time in its history, the Quds Day in UK will go online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The forced cancellation of the annual marches and rallies around the world does not mean forgetting the Palestinians at this important time of the Islamic year.

To mark the occasion this year, the Justice for Palestine Committee will be streaming messages from a wide array of community leaders, activists and public figures. The online event will also include presentations reminding people of the Palestinians’ plight. As the Coronavirus rips through countries everywhere, nowhere is the disease likely to be more keenly felt than in Palestine, particularly in Gaza where millions of people live cheek by jowl in one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Their suffering is amplified by Israel’s weaponization of COVID-19 to prevent the entry of much needed medical equipment into Palestine and the passage of Palestinians across checkpoints to access health care in Israel or outside. Those interested can join the event on YouTube and Facebook for #AlQudsDay2020 on Friday, May 22. between 4-6pm UK time.