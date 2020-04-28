https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/fatwa-2.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-28 11:00:412020-04-28 11:00:41What is the ruling on rinsing the mouth with water when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on rinsing the mouth with water when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about rinsing the mouth with water when fasting.
Question: What is the ruling if a person who is fasting, rinses the mouth with water due to thirst and then throws it out, without any of it going down?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem.
Source: khamenei.ir
