What is the ruling on rinsing the mouth with water when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about rinsing the mouth with water when fasting.

Question: What is the ruling if a person who is fasting, rinses the mouth with water due to thirst and then throws it out, without any of it going down?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem.

