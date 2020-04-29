An inscription attributed to Imam Sadiq (A.S) on Saudi social media

SHAFAQNA- An inscription attributed to Imam Sadiq (A.S) is circulating on Saudi social media.

According to Shafaqna, the inscription, which is said that have been found near Mecca, carries the date of 10 Sha’ban 110 AH, and is turning hand in hand on Saudi social media as the inscription of Ja’far ibn Muhammad [Sadiq] (A.S).

The views of Saudi official sources in this regard are not yet available, and of course the authenticity of this image and the inscription must be checked by experts, and Shafaqna cannot independently confirm or deny its veracity.

The text of the inscription is as follows:

I, Ja’far Ibn Muhammad invite the believers to piety, obedience of God in action, being satisfied with Devine destiny, being patient in calamities, being thankful for blessings and trust in God / It was written in Sha’ban 110.

Following, you can find pictures of the reflection of this inscription on Saudi social media:



