What is the ruling on IV drips and body nutrients injections when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions regarding IV drips and body nutrients injection when fasting.

Question: Do IV drips or body nutrients injections which are injected into the vein, make fasting Batel (invalidated)? Whether the patient has to do it or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: In both cases, they do not make fasting Batel.

Question: What is the ruling on injecting body nutrients or IV (serum) drips and similar to these for a fasting person?

The grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem and they do not harm fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA