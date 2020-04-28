What is the ruling on IV drips and body nutrients injections when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/سیستانی.jpg 432 768 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-28 15:15:452020-04-28 15:15:45What is the ruling on IV drips and body nutrients injections when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions regarding IV drips and body nutrients injection when fasting.
Question: Do IV drips or body nutrients injections which are injected into the vein, make fasting Batel (invalidated)? Whether the patient has to do it or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: In both cases, they do not make fasting Batel.
Question: What is the ruling on injecting body nutrients or IV (serum) drips and similar to these for a fasting person?
The grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem and they do not harm fasting.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
