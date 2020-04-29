Pakistan’s Muslim Unity Assembly demands release of Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA- Hujjatul-Islam Maghsoud Ali Dumaki said in a statement: “Continuation of illegal imprisonment of the beloved leader of the Nigerian Muslims, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, has caused great concern to the Islamic Ummah.”

Pakistani Muslim Unity Assembly spokesman, Hujjat al- Islam Maghsoud Ali Dumaki said in a statement: “Continuation of illegal detention of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the beloved leader of the Nigerian Muslims, has caused great concern to the Islamic Ummah. Sheikh Zakzaky with sincere and sacrificing in the way of God, today is the leader of thousands of Muslims and now in this critical situation he is in prison. The fanatical Nigerian government needs to end its crimes against Muslims as soon as possible.

He added, “Sheikh Zakzaky is not only the leader of Muslims, but also among non-Muslims he is known as a warrior and a hero scholar and continuation of illegal imprisonment of him and his wife is against human rights laws and today, all humanities are protesting against crimes done to Sheikh Zakzaky.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s Muslim Unity Council welcomed the Twitter campaign for Sheikh Zakzaky’s release, saying, “The humanitarian movement of the people in social Media is very admirable and we must raise our voices in protest in every field for this combative scholar.”

This text is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English