Zarif to Pompeo: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny

Zarif said that the US resorted to such an approach to cover up abject failure.

“2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared “CEASING US participation” in JCPOA, dreaming that their “max pressure” would bring Iran to its knees. Given that policy’s abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

“Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny,” he added.