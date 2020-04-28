Date :Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 | Time : 18:46 |ID: 142986 | Print

Zarif to Pompeo: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on US to stop dreaming, saying that the Iranian Nation always decides its destiny.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message derided US bid to come back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action despite its withdrawal from the nuclear deal two years ago.

Zarif said that the US resorted to such an approach to cover up abject failure.

“2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared “CEASING US participation” in JCPOA, dreaming that their “max pressure” would bring Iran to its knees. Given that policy’s abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

“Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny,” he added.

 

