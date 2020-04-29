What is the ruling on Salaat and fasting of a person who is always travelling for work? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about fasting and Salaat of a person who travels frequently for work.

Question: If a person who is always travelling, makes a journey for Ziarat/Ziarah or a gathering, and similar to these; what is his duty regarding Salaat and fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As long as the journey is a routine matter for him, must perform his Salaat in full; and in this case, there is no effect or difference in travelling for personal reason or going to a gathering.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA