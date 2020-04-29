https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ayat-sobhani-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-29 10:47:012020-04-29 10:47:01What is the ruling on Salaat and fasting of a person who is always travelling for work? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What is the ruling on Salaat and fasting of a person who is always travelling for work? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about fasting and Salaat of a person who travels frequently for work.
Question: If a person who is always travelling, makes a journey for Ziarat/Ziarah or a gathering, and similar to these; what is his duty regarding Salaat and fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As long as the journey is a routine matter for him, must perform his Salaat in full; and in this case, there is no effect or difference in travelling for personal reason or going to a gathering.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
