Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine hold online Ramadan Quranic competition due to Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Dar-Al-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Iraq, has organized an online Quranic competition titled “Quranic Treasure” for the holy Month of Ramadan.

According to the website of the Dar-ul-Quran, Safa Al-Seilawi, head of the information center of the Astan, said the competition is one of many different Quranic programs of the Dar-ul-Quran for the holy Month. He added that this year’s Quran competition is held via Facebook due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Disseminating the Quranic culture in society in the month of Quran is the main objective of the competition, he said.

In this competition, a question about Quranic concepts is asked every day on the Dar-ul-Quran’s page on Facebook and those who give the correct answer to the question will be awarded, he added. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslim all around the world fast from dawn to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.