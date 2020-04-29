Date :Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 | Time : 11:27 |ID: 143058 | Print

Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine hold online Ramadan Quranic competition due to Coronavirus outbreak

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Dar-Al-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Iraq, has organized an online Quranic competition titled “Quranic Treasure”  for the holy Month of Ramadan.

According to the website of the Dar-ul-Quran, Safa Al-Seilawi, head of the information center of the Astan, said the competition is one of many different Quranic programs of the Dar-ul-Quran for the holy Month. He added that this year’s Quran competition is held via Facebook due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Disseminating the Quranic culture in society in the month of Quran is the main objective of the competition, he said.

In this competition, a question about Quranic concepts is asked every day on the Dar-ul-Quran’s page on Facebook and those who give the correct answer to the question will be awarded, he added. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslim all around the world fast from dawn to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.

Read more from Shafaqna:

Photos: Iran’s Supreme Leader attends a Quran recitation ceremony through video conference

Nigeria: Religious, Quranic gatherings banned during Ramadan

 

You might also like
Sheikh Saeed Hafez, Egyptian Quranic Figure Passes Away
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Know that you have to pass over the pathway of Sirat
Seeing God
The longest handwritten Quran with the length of 1Km to be created by an Indian guinness record…
Indian artist intends to remake art of Islamic calligraphy
Biography of an American-Iranian woman who fell in love with Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *