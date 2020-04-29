Endowments Ministry of Egypt denies prohibiting Quran recitation at Mosques

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Banning the recitation of the holy Quran at mosques during the fasting Month of Ramadan, denied by Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments).

Playing recorded Quran recitation at Mosques falls within the responsibility of the Mosque’s Imam and should come in line with all precautionary measures adopted by the state to preserve the health and safety of citizens, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said in a statement issued by the ministry on Monday.

He added that several measures have been taken to counter the anti-government sentiment shared by plotters who allege that the state bans reciting Quran at the Mosques, in a bid to sow sedition.

The ministry is fully aware of its genuine role of boosting the Mosque activities, serving the holy Quran along with promoting the moderate teachings of Islam, the minister said, according to ahram.org.eg website.

Gomaa added that the ministry doesn’t oppose airing the holy Quran before Maghrib (evening prayer) and Fajr (dawn prayer) at the Mosques.