Tarteel launches a mobile App to help Muslims recite & memorize Quran

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A new version mobile app for iOS and Android which helps Muslims recite and memorize Quran in an easy manner has been launched by Tarteel.

Founded last year by Abdellatif Abdelfattah, a software engineer at Twitter, Anas Abou Allaban, a software engineer at Amazon AWS, and Mohamed Moussa, a software engineer at Facebook, Tarteel had launched the first version of its mobile app earlier this year that allowed users to search verses by reciting them and view English translation and transliteration of their matches.

Their team that now also includes engineers and researchers from Google, Bain, Uber ATG, MIT, and Yale, has shipped a new version of the app today, bringing two new features to life; automated recitation and automated memorization.

The recitation feature allows users to get live matching of the Quran recitation powered by the latest Artificial Intelligence. The algorithm follows users word by word and highlights the section that they’re reading. It is helpful when they’re reciting the Quran and want to get real-time cues for your position, and for following along an Imam or an audio recording.

Memorization mode makes it easier to review and practice their Quran memorization. The app does it by hiding all the words that haven’t been recited yet, and unveil them as the user recites. The feature, Tarteel says, ensures that users don’t spoil their memorization and read a portion that they haven’t recited yet.

Abdellatif Abdelfattah, the co-founder of Tarteel, speaking to MENAbytes, said that they’re also working on refining their algorithms and will release Quran recitation correction feature soon which will allow users to recite the Quran and get live feedback on their Tajweed and recitation mistakes.

Speaking about why they launched Tarteel, Abdellatif, added, “We saw the rise of machine learning technologies and saw an opportunity to provide more functionality for people reciting and memorizing the Quran without access to a teacher. We started Tarteel as an initiative to collect the first open-source dataset of Quranic recitations in order to build the machine learning model to power it. To date, we received over 95,000 contributions.”