Online Quran Recitation Sessions held by Chinese Muslim Association of Malaysia

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Through the online app Google Meet, the Chinese Muslim Association of Malaysia (Macma) of Kelantan is going to conduct Quran recitation (tadarus) sessions during Ramadan.

Its chairman Dr Johari Yap said the initiative is in line with the requirements of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and that it began sessions on April 19.

He said the \sessions received good response, with the participation of Macma members from all over the country including Sabah and Sarawak.

“Before this, tadarus sessions were held at each of the Macma branches nationwide, but after the MCO was extended to May 12, they decided to hold the sessions online.

“Each of our recitations will be monitored and corrected by three young hafiz – Danial Anas Yap, Adam Anas Yap and Danish Anas Yap, who are also the sons of Macma President Datuk Dr Prof Taufiq Yap Yun Hin,” he told reporters.

Johari said outside of the Ramadan month, the Quran classes are also held daily to inculcate a Quran reciting culture in the daily routine and highlight its importance in life.

He said the group hopes to complete the recitals by the 22nd of Ramadan which falls on May 15.