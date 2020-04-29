Islamic Center of Johannesburg gives Islamic philosophy lessons during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Center of Johannesburg is offering online lessons on Islamic philosophy during the 30 nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

Head of the center Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdollah Hosseini told IQNA that due to the closure of mosques to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the lessons are given online every night.

They are presented in the form of 45-minitue lectures in English and questions will be answered via WhatsApp, he said.

They started on the first day of Ramadan and will continue until the end of the holy month, the cleric noted.

According to Hojat-ol-Islam Hosseini, proving the existence of God, Divine justice, God’s will versus man’s will, criteria of true religion, problem of evil, miracles, end of time, and life in the Hereafter are among the topics discussed in the lectures.

Islamic Philosophy is a discipline concerned with the general problems of being, knowledge, soul, God, and religion.