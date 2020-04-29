Date :Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 | Time : 14:54 |ID: 143126 | Print

A mosque in Libya attacked by Haftar forces

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A mosque near Libya’s capital of Tripoli was attacked by the forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

They targeted the mosque in Ain Zara town south of Tripoli, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Faez al-Sarraj, said Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

The mosque was seriously damaged after being hit by mortar shells, it said in a statement.

Government forces are under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and international efforts to enforce a cease-fire have proven unsuccessful.

The GNA, which launched Operation Peace Storm last month to counter the attacks, claimed on April 13 that its forces removed Haftar militias from at least eight provinces, clearing a 3,000-square-kilometer (1,158-square-mile) area.

Since the ouster of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

You might also like
149 migrants rescued by Italian coastguard, others missing +Video
Supporting Muslim Foster Children of Britain during the Holy Month of Ramadan
Hamid Karzai highlights vital role of Iran in restoring peace
Is it Possible to Bring Peace to Libya?
Erdogan: Chaos in Libya can affect entire Mediterranean region
Iraqi authorities kick al-Jazeera out of the country
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *