UK MP fasting to better understand Muslims

SHAFAQNA- A British Member of Parliament said that he will be fasting for the first week of Ramadan to better understand what Ramadan means to Muslims.

Paul Bristow, Conservative MP for Peterborough in Eastern England, announced his decision via video on Twitter.

I am fasting for the first week of #Ramadan. I want to share this experience with the 20,000 Muslims who live in my City #proudofpeterborough #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/dwqf9HY5I7 — Paul Bristow MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@paulbristow79) April 23, 2020

“Clearly, Muslims observing the fast are following their religion, not just the rules. Yet the lessons of self-discipline, sacrifice, and empathy for the less fortunate are available to everyone. Generosity isn’t limited by faith,” he told the local Peterborough Telegraph.

“Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened worship,” Paul Bristow said .

He added that he hoped to “learn more about the Muslim faith while learning a little more about myself.”

He said, “Although it‘s going to be a test of my mental strength and discipline, it also involves great moments of camaraderie”, Daily Sabah reported.

Bristow also said he would “record a video diary, capturing my fast.”

“I hope this will be a useful way to bring Ramadan to others like me, who haven’t lived it before”, according to AA.

The holy Muslim month of Ramadan started Friday under strict Coronavirus measures, including social distancing and shuttered mosques in many countries .

In the UK, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has published guidelines for Muslims on how to conduct themselves during Ramadan this year while the country remains under lockdown, Middle East Monitor told.

According to Yabiladi, last week the Liberal Democratic party have invited its members and all the British people to celebrate the start of Ramadan.

«To fast with our Muslim neighbors, is therefore a significant display of solidarity during a difficult time for all of us (…) By taking part in this fast, and sharing our experiences over social media, we can help re-create the Ramadan spirit online», indicates a party activist in an article published on the official site of the political formation.