Deputy Secretary-General of Amal Party: Coronavirus shakes foundations of Al Khalifa regime/ Al Khalifa deprives prisoners’ families of public services

SHAFAQNA- “In the current situation, we see that Al-Khalifa-affiliated institutions are depriving the families of prisoners of public services or depriving them of their citizenship through their cruel decisions,” said the Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahrain Islamic Action Society (Al-Amal).

While Bahrain is facing several crises, including the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country and the possibility of its spread in Bahraini prisons, some organizations and institutions affiliated with the Al Khalifa regime enact laws such as depriving Bahraini citizens who are opposing the regime and depriving the families of Bahraini prisoners.

In this regard, Al-Hawza News Agency spoke with Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh, a prominent Bahraini dissident and Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahrain Islamic Action Society.

Sheikh Al-Saleh, referring to the Al Khalifa regime’s failure against the Coronavirus in Bahrain, said, “Of course, this is not a matter of failure or not-failure, but a matter of not having a serious will to fight the virus, because all the facilities are available, but there is no will to use these facilities. So, in this regard there is a lack of seriousness and a lack of will to succeed in fighting the Coronavirus in Bahrain, otherwise everything is ready”.

There is no serious will to fight Corona in Bahrain

While saying that Bahrain is a small country, he continued, “A serious will is needed to solve any problem and there is no need for miracles, and this is a feature that Al Khalifa does not have. In fact, what has been seen as a success in the fight against the Coronavirus in Bahrain is the sincere efforts of various sections of the society, and the medical staff on its topside.

They are making extensive efforts to prevent government shortcomings.

Referring to the two crises of the Coronavirus and the fall in world oil prices, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahrain Islamic Action Society said, “Bahrain, like other countries facing the risk of the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the crisis of falling oil prices. In addition, oil production is not much in Bahrain, but it is very low and very limited.”

“In my opinion, the crisis of the Coronavirus will have a great impact on Bahrain and will cause strong trembles, and it may even affect the structure and composition of the government”. He continued, “Today’s world is facing a great and epidemic crisis and a danger that threatens the lives of all people in all countries without any difference in terms of being wealthy or poor, being industrialized and developed or being among the third world countries and even lower”.

Oppositions and Sheikh Isa Qassim demand immediate release of prisoners

All countries are facing this crisis, so requests and invitations from all intellectuals, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, for the release of all prisoners in order to protect their health and lives have been exposed to discussion.

“No official is allowed to underestimate this, or delay the immediate release of prisoners, and anti-government groups and all parties want the immediate release of prisoners in Bahrain and they launched a campaign with Hashtag ‘Release the prisoners in Bahrain’, among them is Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim”, al-Saleh said.

Depriving Bahraini prisoners’ families of public services

Referring to the Bahraini council’s decision to revoke Bahraini citizenship by the decision of the cabinet, the Bahraini cleric said, “All organizations and institutions of Al Khalifa are the arm of this tyrannical and authoritarian government. These institutions are nothing but tools that can be used to implement repressive policies and implement of laws and decisions of the oppressive ruler of Bahrain, so it is not surprising that such decisions are made”.

He added, “So we see that these institutions are making cruel decisions that are ahead of the Al Khalifa government in terms of humiliation and criminality, such as demanding that the families of prisoners be deprived of public services, which are their right. Because the imprisoned children live with their families and when detained, the families are deprived of their civil rights.

Therefore, such decisions are not surprising. In short, this government must become a system that the Bahraini people choose with their will and with all their beliefs and ideals, in order to be replaced with the Al Khalifa government.

This text is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English