Virtual Iftars and Suhoors using video conference tools in Belgium

SHAFAQNA- Ramadan begins for Muslims in Belgium, under confinement, which is complicated since it is a moment of sharing with relatives, family, friends. Coronavirus containment measures mean many Muslims will have to adapt their traditions to life under lockdown.

Normally around the month of Ramadan, the Great Mosque of Brussels would be a hive of activity for the Muslim community. But amid a coronavirus lockdown, the day-long fasts will be broken in isolation. Mosques will be empty, but imams will record sermons to be broadcast to the community.

Breaking the fast as a family is an important tradition during Ramadan and Belgium’s Muslims are now planning virtual Iftars (the evening meals with which they break their daily fast) and Suhoors (the early morning meals they have before fasting) using videoconference tools.

Sala Echallaoui, Executive Vice-President of Muslims in Belgium recalled that Muslims are in the habit of watching over the night of Ramadan, to make prayers, evenings of Quran readings, discussions with family and friends: “We simply recommend that they ensure the rest and tranquility of their neighborhood”.

Salah Echallaoui explained the necessary adaptations: “The prayers that Muslims are used to doing during the month of Ramadan will not be done. The mosques remain closed and we ask the faithful to do them at home, with the members of their families who live under the same roof. We are used to queuing in front of stores, especially butcheries and bakeries just before breaking the fast. We recommend doing this earlier in the day and avoiding long queues. There are associations that have planned to distribute packages for breaking the fast. This must be done within the framework of the recommendations of the crisis center’’, Web24 told.

Encouraging the Muslim community to keep up the momentum of solidarity

“We have asked the Muslim community to respect the rules of confinement, to protect citizens, to protect themselves and also our country,” said Salah Echallaoui, vice president of the Executive of the Muslims of Belgium, Euronews reported.

He admits that it is sad that people cannot come together to worship, but says that they are encouraging the Muslim community to “keep up the momentum of solidarity that has always been a feature of the month of Ramadan, and also to help those citizens who need it”.

Lahcene Hammouche, president of the AL-Mouwatin Association, has been working to break down barriers between different communities during Ramadan festivities. For more than fifteen years he has been organising activities between Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities where they share Iftar, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan together.

“This year we will primarily communicate via video conference, and continue to keep the link between our Jewish and Christian friends.”