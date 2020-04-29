One million Yemenis risk losing shelter for lack of funds: UN

SHAFAQNA- Press TV:Nearly one million Yemenis risk losing their shelter, the UN said Tuesday, warning of a dire lack of funding as the coronavirus pandemic looms.

“Yemen is already considered to be the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” UNHCR spokeswoman ShabiaMantoo told a virtual press briefing in Geneva.

“The country is now also facing the overlapping threat of the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact of recent torrential rain and flooding,” she added.

Mantoo underlined that more than 100,000 people across Yemen have been affected according to initial reports on the floods.

The UNHCR spokeswoman said the relief aid has become “urgent” as the people it would be directed to are also the “most vulnerable” to the coronavirus.

“For many refugees and displaced families, this is a matter of life and death,” Mantoo said.”After five years of conflict, more than 80 percent of Yemen’s total population requires some form of assistance.”

Yemen recorded its first case of the new coronavirus on April 10.

The start of the rainy season has already brought misery to thousands of Yemenis. Sana’a, Hajjah and the southern port city of Aden experienced torrential rainfall and deadly floods over two weeks, affecting thousands of people and partially destroying houses and businesses.

Yemen has been under brutal military aggression from Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional and foreign allies over the past five years.

The Saudi-led coalition claimed on April 8 that it was halting military operations in Yemen in support of UN efforts to end its five-year war, which has killed tens of thousands and spread hunger and disease.

However, shortly after the announcement, the coalition’s warplanes struck positions at several Yemeni regions, including Sa’ada, Amran, and al-Bayda, according to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV.