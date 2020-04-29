Saudi activist detained for criticizing discrimination against Qatif’s Shia community

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Saudi forces have reportedly arrested a social activist for criticizing Riyadh regime’s discriminatory and racist policies in Shia-majority Qatif’.

The Arabic-language Mirat al-Jazeera news website reported on Tuesday that Saudi activist Atef Abdul Wahid al-Ghanem had been taken into custody on Friday.

The report came three days after the Twitter account nashetqatifi (Qatif activist) said Ghanem had been arrested for protesting the kingdom’s systematic racism and sectarian incitement against Qatif’s Shia community.

Qatif, situated in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province has, since 2011, witnessed anti-regime demonstrations, demanding free speech, release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the kingdom’s minority Shia population.

Riyadh has suppressed pro-democracy rallies that have intensified since January 2016, when Saudi Arabia executed respected Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

It has also stepped up security measures, increasing politically-motivated arrests, prosecution and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights campaigners.

Last month, the kingdom imposed a lockdown on Qatif region under the pretext of preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.