Photos: Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) on a rainy day
SHAFAQNA- The spring rain in Qom, Iran, gives a special atmosphere to the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) these days.
This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
