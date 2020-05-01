Date :Friday, May 1st, 2020 | Time : 03:17 |ID: 143160 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) on a rainy day

SHAFAQNA- The spring rain in Qom, Iran, gives a special atmosphere to the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) these days.



This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

