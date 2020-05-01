https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/6A623554-84A2-4911-A0BE-5BFD12FD57C8.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-01 09:56:032020-05-01 09:56:03Photos: Recitation of Quran at Sana'a Mosque
Photos: Recitation of Quran at Sana’a Mosque
SHAFAQNA- During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim people of Yemen recite the Holy Quran by attending the Grand and Old Mosque of Sana’a.
This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
