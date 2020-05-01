Date :Friday, May 1st, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 143179 | Print

Photos: Recitation of Quran at Sana’a Mosque

SHAFAQNA- During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim people of Yemen recite the Holy Quran by attending the Grand and Old Mosque of Sana’a.


This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

