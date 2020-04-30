Date :Thursday, April 30th, 2020 | Time : 08:59 |ID: 143205 | Print

Photos: Performing prayers behind closed doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- After the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque were closed due to the outbreak of the corona virus, dozens of Palestinian citizens started praying behind the closed doors of this holy place on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Palestinian worshipers performed the prayer by observing the social distance.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

