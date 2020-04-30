https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/DC441990-1138-4AF8-924B-7139E739B229.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-30 08:59:592020-04-30 08:59:59Photos: Performing prayers behind closed doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Photos: Performing prayers behind closed doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque
SHAFAQNA- After the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque were closed due to the outbreak of the corona virus, dozens of Palestinian citizens started praying behind the closed doors of this holy place on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Palestinian worshipers performed the prayer by observing the social distance.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
