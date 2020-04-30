Human Rights Watch: Saudi Arabia’s decision about executing minors is not enough
SHAFQANA- Human rights watchdogs welcomed recent decisions by Saudi officials to abolish the death penalty for minors, but said that such decisions are not enough to eliminate the bad image of the country’s justice system.
According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoting from Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the organization said in a report published on its website on Wednesday, “Saudi Arabia has made changes in the criminal justice system and abolished the death penalty for those under the legal age and It has also abolished whipping punishment as a penalty for some crimes, but these decisions are not sufficient”.
“Although such changes are positive, but they are not sufficient to protect young people from major flaws in Saudi Arabia’s notorious criminal justice system, such as the risk of torture, unfair trials and the death penalty”, said Michael Page, deputy director of the Middle East division at Human Rights Watch.
Emphasizing that such changes should be the starting point for a comprehensive and transparent reform of the criminal justice system in Saudi Arabia, he added, “It is important to reform the criminal justice, but Saudi Arabia needs to start the tedious process of complete reforming and professionalizing the judicial system, that people living in this country can be sure that they will be judged fairly”.
The death penalty for children in Saudi Arabia changed to 10 years in prison
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Council has recently announced the suspension of the execution of convicts who have committed crimes under the legal age.
“Salman bin Abdul Aziz”, the king of Saudi Arabia, has ordered the abolition of the death penalty for children in this country and replacing with 10 years in prison.
Various news agencies quoted from Saudi Arabia’s official human rights commissioner, Awad Alawad, that the king’s order means that anyone convicted of crimes as a child would no longer be sentenced to death, instead the offender will be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for juveniles.
The abolition of the death penalty for children was announced by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia a few days after the announcement of the abolition of the corporal punishment and its replacement with imprisonment and fines.
Meanwhile, human rights groups are still accusing Saudi Arabia of human rights violation.
According to Amnesty International, at least 184 people were executed in Saudi Arabia in 2019, one of whom was under the legal age at the time of the crime.
The country has also been accused of violating freedom of expression and arbitrarily detaining of critics.
Saudi Arabia has recently taken various steps to compensate its human rights abuses, including granting women the right to drive and travel, but still those who sentenced to death are decapitating by sword publicly.
This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and Shafaqna Persian, translated by Shafaqna English.
