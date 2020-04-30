Human Rights Watch: Saudi Arabia’s decision about executing minors is not enough

SHAFQANA- Human rights watchdogs welcomed recent decisions by Saudi officials to abolish the death penalty for minors, but said that such decisions are not enough to eliminate the bad image of the country’s justice system.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoting from Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the organization said in a report published on its website on Wednesday, “Saudi Arabia has made changes in the criminal justice system and abolished the death penalty for those under the legal age and It has also abolished whipping punishment as a penalty for some crimes, but these decisions are not sufficient”.

“Although such changes are positive, but they are not sufficient to protect young people from major flaws in Saudi Arabia’s notorious criminal justice system, such as the risk of torture, unfair trials and the death penalty”, said Michael Page, deputy director of the Middle East division at Human Rights Watch.

Emphasizing that such changes should be the starting point for a comprehensive and transparent reform of the criminal justice system in Saudi Arabia, he added, “It is important to reform the criminal justice, but Saudi Arabia needs to start the tedious process of complete reforming and professionalizing the judicial system, that people living in this country can be sure that they will be judged fairly”.

The death penalty for children in Saudi Arabia changed to 10 years in prison