Video: Dua Day 6 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 6 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ لا تَخْذِلْنی فیهِ لِتَعَرّضِ مَعْصِتِکَ ولا تَضْرِبْنی بِسیاطِ نَقْمَتِکَ وزَحْزحْنی فیهِ من موجِباتِ سَخَطِکَ بِمَنّکَ وأیادیکَ یا مُنْتهى رَغْبـهَ الرّاغبینَ.

 

