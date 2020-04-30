https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/32916369-944F-4DD4-BBDD-D580F3973B12.jpeg 620 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-30 10:26:192020-04-30 12:01:08Video: Dua Day 6 of Ramadan
Video: Dua Day 6 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 6 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ لا تَخْذِلْنی فیهِ لِتَعَرّضِ مَعْصِتِکَ ولا تَضْرِبْنی بِسیاطِ نَقْمَتِکَ وزَحْزحْنی فیهِ من موجِباتِ سَخَطِکَ بِمَنّکَ وأیادیکَ یا مُنْتهى رَغْبـهَ الرّاغبینَ.
