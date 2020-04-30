Can Zakat-ul-Fitr be paid at the beginning of the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered questions about Zakat-ul-Fitr.

Question: In the current difficult situation where Coronavirus has spread, and almost all sectors of the society have lost their jobs, and having a difficult time, and the number of poor has increased; with the current condition, can Zakat-ul-Fitr be paid to the poor at the beginning of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan? Is it also possible to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr to few poor people instead of one?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Regarding the question, you can pay Zakat-ul-Fitr to the poor at the beginning of the Month of Ramadhan, and it is also allowed to pay the Zakat of one person to few poor people. According to Mostahab precaution, do not give less than three kilos to each person.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA