Technology has come to rescue for Muslims in Italy during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Italian Muslims try to keep Ramadan spirit amid virus restrictions. Technology has come to the rescue for Muslims in Italy during the holy Month of Ramadan.

In Italy, where Muslims constitute almost 5 percent of the population, the country’s nearly 1,100 Mosques have been closed since early March, as have all other places of worship and, worshippers have been taking to social media platforms to join in Friday prayers. Online broadcasts have been streamed on Facebook and in messages to Muslim communities throughout Italy, Islamic leaders have referred to Ramadan 2020 as an ideal time to reflect and rediscover family. Imams in Italy are looking for new tools online with which to involve the country’s nearly 3 million Muslims in celebrating the holy Month of Ramadan.

Regional television channels to give a few minutes of time for the call to prayer

Spokesman for the Islamic Cultural Association, Bouchaib Tanji , said he had requested some regional television channels in Italy to give a few minutes of air time for the call to prayer with a short reading from the Quran, and most had accepted, especially in northern regions such as Lombardy and Piedmont, the areas worst-hit by COVID-19. The National Association of Italian Muslims (ANMI) is urging the faithful to perform the Adhan (call to prayer) on the balconies of their homes.

“We do it before the iftar, the breaking of the fast, as a symbolic time for all of Italy,” ANMI said in a statement. “This way we all will show our closeness to the people of Italy with a gesture of prayer and a request for help from God the Most High.” As Ramadan approaches, families and communities are “forced to give up meeting in Islamic centers and Mosques in the evening to recite the Quran together as support for daytime fasting,” Yahya Pallavicini, Imam at Al-Wahid Mosque in Milan, told Arab News.

The Friday prayer sermon will be streamed on Facebook

It will be a Ramadan spent in isolation, with massive use of internet streaming. Izzedin Elzir, an Imam in Florence and former president of the Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy, told Arab News: “The Friday prayer sermon during Ramadan will be streamed on Facebook in order to reach directly all the faithful in their homes. Also, lectures and moments of collective reflection will be broadcast online.”

During this unprecedented time of hardship, celebrating Ramadan will be a “challenge that we must transform into an opportunity to rediscover family relationships and to reflect,” he added. “Staying at home doesn’t mean doing nothing. It’s a time to examine our life and the relationship we have with God and with our neighbors.”