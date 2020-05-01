Iran has key role in preserving Persian Gulf security: Iran’s Supreme Leader

“The Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living there. Its security is the duty of these nations, and Iran with its long coastlines has a key role in keeping the security of this region,” the Leader was quoted as saying in a series of tweets on his English page, on the occasion of the National Day of the Persian Gulf.

“By God’s grace, we will do our part. This is our historical, geographical and regional duty,” he added.

The Leader also said that a “wise and rational collective policy” in favor of the people of the region cannot be achieved while foreign forces are present in the Persian Gulf.

“The Persian Gulf region can be managed by a wise and rational collective policy that benefits all Persian Gulf countries. The factor that threatens such a proper, wise move is the presence of foreign forces in the region,” he said.

Noting that “the Persian Gulf is our home and the place for the presence of the great Iranian nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei added, “The shores of the Persian Gulf and much of the Gulf of Oman, belong to this nation, and it should be present there.”

“It should demonstrate its power. We’re a powerful nation with a great history,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also reminded the United States to whom the waterway truly belongs.

“The Americans should know that this waterway is called ‘the Persian Gulf.’ It is not called ‘the New York Gulf’ or ‘the Washington Gulf,’” President Rouhani told a cabinet session in Tehran.

The remarks came against the backdrop of Washington’s incessant acts of military adventurism in the Persian Gulf region.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on April 29 this year – has been designated as the Persian Gulf National Day to commemorate not only the historical victory of the Iranian forces against the trespassers in the southern waters but also to remind all that the true name of the Persian Gulf will remain so forever.