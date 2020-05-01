What happens when the fasting person cannot recognise the prayer times in non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about the religious/prayer times in non-Islamic countries.

Question: What is the duty of the fasting person about prayer times in non-Islamic countries?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: If there is no reliable person that you can follow his words/sayings, and personally you are unable to recognise the prayer times, must take the precaution. For example if you doubt that it is Maghrib time or not, must wait until you are sure that it is Maghrib (after sunset) and then do Iftar.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA