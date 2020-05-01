Can using asthma inhaler invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about using asthma inhaler when fasting.

Question: I am asthmatic; can using asthma inhaler for breathlessness invalidate fasting, as I do not know whether the medicine enters the lungs or the gullet?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If it just directs the medicine to the lungs, it does not invalidate fasting. And if you doubt that it goes to the air passage or to the gullet, there is no problem in using it, and does not invalidate fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA