Date :Friday, May 1st, 2020 | Time : 12:20 |ID: 143410 | Print

Video: Dua Day 7 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 7 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ اعنّی فیهِ على صِیامِهِ وقیامِهِ وجَنّبنی فیهِ من هَفَواتِهِ وآثامِهِ وارْزُقْنی فیهِ ذِکْرَکَ بِدوامِهِ بتوفیقِکَ یا هادیَ المُضِلّین.

Read more from Shafaqna:

Video: Dua Day 6 of Ramadan

Video: Dua Day 5 of Ramadan

Video: Dua Day 4 of Ramadan

