Video: Dua Day 7 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 7 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ اعنّی فیهِ على صِیامِهِ وقیامِهِ وجَنّبنی فیهِ من هَفَواتِهِ وآثامِهِ وارْزُقْنی فیهِ ذِکْرَکَ بِدوامِهِ بتوفیقِکَ یا هادیَ المُضِلّین.
