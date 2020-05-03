German mosque delivers free Ramadan meals to needy non-Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Volunteers at a mosque in Western Germany city of Wuppertal is delivering meals to needy people regardless of their faith.

While Ramadan is the time for the peak of full religious devotions and getting close to Allah, the holy month also invites Muslims to be empathetic and lend a helping hand to the less fortunate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the vulnerable has become more urgent than ever, as world countries observe lockdown.

The meals would help Muslims break their fast with their families as well as helping non-Muslims struggling to make ends meet.

The mosque, run by one of Germany’s largest associations of mosques (DITIB), provides 300 meals on a daily basis, About Islam told.

“People can’t go to the mosque so it’s really nice that they deliver it to my home,” said Nazmiye Odabasi, leaning over her window sill to pick up a sealed meal box, her hair covered with a small blue scarf.

Mustafa Temizer, a member of DITIB in Wuppertal, said the mosque had originally planned to deliver 1,000 meals a day to impoverished residents of the city who rely on food banks that were forced to close by the pandemic.

But as food banks reopened this month and Ramadan started last week, the mosque decided to deliver meals financed by donations to both Muslims breaking their daily fast at sunset and non-Muslims in need.

“We are not just serving members of our community but we are working with the city of Wuppertal,” said Temizer, standing near his silver car emblazoned with a sticker reading ‘Iftar delivery.’

“We added a lot of people in need to our list and we deliver to them too. They really appreciate it of course and the more people are hearing about this, the more sign up” , Reuters reports.