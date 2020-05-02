Date :Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 | Time : 09:11 |ID: 143434 | Print

Video: The British praised Muslim doctor who died of Corona

SHAFAQNA- Sadiq Al-Hawoosh was working at a British hospital and infected by Coronavirus.

The people and the medical staff of that hospital praised him in this way:

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

