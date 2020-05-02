https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/1093167_884.jpg 320 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-02 09:11:292020-05-02 09:11:29Video: The British praised Muslim doctor who died of Corona
Video: The British praised Muslim doctor who died of Corona
SHAFAQNA- Sadiq Al-Hawoosh was working at a British hospital and infected by Coronavirus.
The people and the medical staff of that hospital praised him in this way:
This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
