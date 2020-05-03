Broadcasting Adhan in Parma, Italy +Video

SHAFAQNA- The Adhan (Call to prayer) was broadcast for the first time in the presence of the mayor of Parma, Italy, through the city’s mosque loudspeakers.

According to IQNA, the city of Parma in northern Italy, last Friday, 24th April, witnessed the broadcast of the live call to prayer for the first time in the presence of the mayor, representatives of the Municipality and local institutions.

The call to prayer was played through the loudspeakers of the Parma Mosque, while a number of European countries and cities have already witnessed the call to prayer from the mosque’s loudspeakers following the Corona outbreak.

The number of Muslim minorities in Italy is estimated more than two million, and the country’s Muslims are from Arab, African and Asian countries. However, there are not many mosques for Muslims in Italy.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English