Photos: Adolescents’ Tarteel recitation ritual at holy shrine of Ahl-al-Bayt (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- The ritual of Tarteel reciting for the teens is holding online every day in the holy shrine of the Ahl-al-Bayt (A.S) in the holy Month of Ramadan in various networks and virtual pages.
This news is originally published by Abna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
