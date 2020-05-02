Ahadith on Fasting

One who while fasting does not guard his tongue from telling lies and does not refrain from bad deeds, is not respecting his fast. Allah does not approve of mere abstention from food.

Holy Prophet (S)

When you are fasting, you should not speak ill of anybody, nor should you be rough and noisy. If anybody speaks ill of you or tries to pick a quarrel with you, reply him not, but say to him that you are fasting.

Holy Prophet (S)

A person gets the same reward by reciting in this month, one verse of the Holy Qur’an, as others do by reciting the whole of the Qur’an in other months.

Holy Prophet (S)

The day of your fast should not be like any ordinary day. When you fast, all your senses – eyes, ears, tongue, hands and feet must fast with you.

Imam Ja`far as-Sadiq (a)

O Jabir! Whoever during the month of Ramadhan, fasts in its days, stands up for prayers in parts of the night, controls his desires and emotions, puts a rein on his tongue, keeps his eyes down, and does not injure the feelings of others, will become as free of sins as the day he was born.

Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (a)

The sleep of a fasting person is worship, his silence is glorification (of Allah), his prayers are answered and his actions are multiplied.

Imam Ali (a)

The prayer of a fasting person at the time of Iftar is never rejected

Imam Ali (a)

Whoever is prevented from food that he likes, because of his fast, Allah will feed him from the food of Heaven and from its drink.

Holy Prophet (S)

There are two pleasures for a fasting person; one when he breaks his fast, and one when he meets his Lord.

Imam Ja`far as-Sadiq (a)

Unfortunate is the person who is deprived of the forgiveness of Allah during this great month (of Ramadhan)

Holy Prophet (S)

Fasting is a protection from the fire.

Imam Ja`far as-Sadiq (a)

Fast, and you shall be healthy.

Holy Prophet (S)

If people understood what good there was in the month of Ramadhan, they would have liked that it last for a year.

Holy Prophet (S)

Whoever is not forgiven in the month of Ramadhan, then in which month will he be forgiven?

Holy Prophet (S)