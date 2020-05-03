France: Human connection in Ramadan continues online

SHAFAQNA- With strict curfews and social distancing measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, this year Ramadan is very different. Muslims in France are fasting in confinement as the coronavirus has altered the rhythm of the sacred month.

The custodian of the grand mosque of Paris, to which 300 mosques across France are affiliated, called on the country’s Muslims not to go to mosques in the holy month of Ramadan.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz said in a statement that gathering of worshippers in mosques could lead to further spread of the coronavirus, Youm7 website reported.

Thus, he said, Muslims are advised to avoid going to mosques in Ramadan, Iqna told.

Take advantage of circumstances to get closer to God

“Because of the health crisis we are facing, Muslims will fast in detention,” said Imam Tareq Oubrou, rector of the El-Houda mosque in Bordeaux, in southwest France.

“It will be a moment of spiritual introspection,” said Imam Oubrou.

“Muslims can take advantage of these extraordinary circumstances to get closer to God by reading the Quran,” he told RFI.

Muslims attend religious conferences via applications

Oubrou is aware that the human connection, generally embodied by this month of fasting, will have to be replaced. “The connection will continue, although online. “

Muslims will be able to attend religious conferences via video conferencing applications such as Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

In Paris, the Great Mosque will offer the faithful daily lessons throughout the month via Radio Orient station on themes ranging from patience, discipline and solidarity.

They are confined, but they must not give up on sympathizing with the poor

It is common for mosques to host large iftars – the shared meal taken at sunset to break the fast of the day – especially for the poor and needy.

For safety reasons, the World Health Organization has advised the use of individual boxes / servings of prepackaged food to meet strict social distancing rules.

Imam Oubrou says he is working with local authorities in Bordeaux to ensure the distribution of food to those who need it most.

“Yes, we are confined, but we must not give up on sympathizing with the poor,” said Imam Oubrou.

Families to perform group prayers

The French Council of Muslim Faith (CFCM) asked families to perform daily prayers as a group, Morocco World News told.

“This will allow them to take full advantage of group prayer metirens,” the statement said.