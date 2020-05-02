What is the ruling on intimate relationship between couples during the days of the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about marital decrees in the Month of Ramadhan.

Question: What should a married couple do when they are fasting in the Month of Ramadhan and unintentionally and without any control have intercourse and their fast become invalidated (Batel)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: One day of Qadha (fasting) and Kaffarah (atonement) are Wajib. And for Kaffarah for each of the husband and the wife it is enough to give food to sixty poor persons and for each (poor person) 750 grams of wheat or flour.

Question: Does intercourse without ejaculation during the day in the Month of Ramadhan make fasting invalidated?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Yes, if it is intentional, it makes the fasting Batel (invalidated).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA