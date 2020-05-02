Date :Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 | Time : 21:42 |ID: 143566 | Print

Photos: Quran recitation in Shah Abdol-Azim shrine during Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Muslims recite the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan as a daily routine.

Every year, the crowd attended holy shrines and mosques to do so but this year as the coronavirus hit the country and social distancing guidelines are in place, Quranic ceremonies are being held without people and aired live from IRIB. One of the ceremonies is being held every day at 13:30, local time, in Shah Abdol-Azim, Tehran.

 

You might also like
Intl. Holy Quran Exhibition kicks off in Tehran
Canadian Politician Joins Muslims for Ramadan Fast
Syrians flood markets to buy traditional Ramadan sweets in Idlib
Video: How Muslims in Philippine Break Their Fast
Video: Ramadan message by Sayyid Hashem Moosavi
online event "Ramadan with Hamburg" planned in Germany
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *