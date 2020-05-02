Photos: Quran recitation in Shah Abdol-Azim shrine during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Muslims recite the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan as a daily routine.

Every year, the crowd attended holy shrines and mosques to do so but this year as the coronavirus hit the country and social distancing guidelines are in place, Quranic ceremonies are being held without people and aired live from IRIB. One of the ceremonies is being held every day at 13:30, local time, in Shah Abdol-Azim, Tehran.