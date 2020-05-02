Date :Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 | Time : 23:01 |ID: 143590 | Print

Online Quran recitation at holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) during Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Quran recitation are held online at the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) in Damascus, Syria.

According to the dar-alquran.org, the daily Quranic sessions are held by a branch of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in Syria.

Ali Abulhassan, head of the branch, said that the Quranic programs are one of the annual activities of the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan for the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s Ramadan programs of the center have gone online due to the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

Abulhassan added that the objective of the programs is to encourage people to read the Quran and disseminate the Quranic culture in the society even in these days that people cannot participate in Quranic sessions due to the virus restrictions.

It is the third year that the Dar-ol-Quran holds Ramadan Quran recitation sessions at the Holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA).

 

You might also like
Putin signs deal allowing air forces to stay in Syria for 49 years
Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Syria after 8 years
China restricts Ramadan fasting in Muslim region
To counter ‘Turkish aggression’, Syria send its army to Tell Tamer+ Video
The instances of Imam Ali’s sufferings after the passing away of the Holy Prophet (SAWA)
The Holy Month of Ramadhan And Our Habits
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *