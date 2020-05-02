Online Quran recitation at holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Quran recitation are held online at the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) in Damascus, Syria.

According to the dar-alquran.org, the daily Quranic sessions are held by a branch of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in Syria.

Ali Abulhassan, head of the branch, said that the Quranic programs are one of the annual activities of the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan for the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s Ramadan programs of the center have gone online due to the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

Abulhassan added that the objective of the programs is to encourage people to read the Quran and disseminate the Quranic culture in the society even in these days that people cannot participate in Quranic sessions due to the virus restrictions.

It is the third year that the Dar-ol-Quran holds Ramadan Quran recitation sessions at the Holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA).