Iran Islamic Seminaries ready to cooperate with int’l religious centers

Ayatollah Ali Reza A’rafi made the remarks in a letter sent to India’s religious leaders on Saturday.

Referring to the current critical situation created in the world after the deadly coronavirus pandemic, he said that the religious leaders and clerics are responsible for advising people on how to face the situation and avoid division between science and religion.

He further hoped that all problems would be solved all over the world, India in particular.

He added that international cooperation is needed to fight against coronavirus pandemic, inhuman sanctions, injustice, discrimination, war, and terrorism.

Also, all should stand against unilateralism and be loyal to human principles and religious guidelines to counter corruption, sanctions, and injustice, he noted.

Sincere religious leaders have always been faithful to serve humanity, the senior cleric stressed.

Clerics, elites, and students at Islamic seminaries are ready to exchange cultural, research, and scientific experiences with international religious and scientific centers to take common measures of interaction to establish a new religious and divine civilization that will help serve humanity, he added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 3,400,000 people across the world and killed near 340,000.

Different Iranian officials have already stressed over and over that the successful fight against the deadly virus needs collective global efforts.