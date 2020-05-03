Date :Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 | Time : 08:07 |ID: 143623 | Print

Video: Dua Day 9 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 9 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ اجْعَلْ لی فیهِ نصیباً من رَحْمَتِکَ الواسِعَهِ واهْدِنی فیهِ لِبراهِینِکَ السّاطِعَهِ وخُذْ بناصیتی الى مَرْضاتِکَ الجامِعَهِ بِمَحَبّتِکَ یا أمَلَ المُشْتاقین.

