Video: Dua Day 9 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 9 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ اجْعَلْ لی فیهِ نصیباً من رَحْمَتِکَ الواسِعَهِ واهْدِنی فیهِ لِبراهِینِکَ السّاطِعَهِ وخُذْ بناصیتی الى مَرْضاتِکَ الجامِعَهِ بِمَحَبّتِکَ یا أمَلَ المُشْتاقین.
