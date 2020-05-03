Islamic unity according to the holy Quran and the infallibles (AS)

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) in the holy Quran has invited Muslims to unity and friendship with each other as is mentioned in Ayah 103 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “And hold fast all together by the rope which Allah (SWT) [stretched out for you], and be not divided among yourselves; and remember with gratitude Allah’s (SWT) favour on you; for you were enemies and God joined your hearts in love, so that by Divine Grace, you became brethren, and you were on the brink of Fire, and God saved you from it. Thus Allah (SWT) makes Divine Signs clear to you, that you may be guided.”

The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) also commanded all Muslims to preserve unity and avoid division. It is narrated from the prophet (PBUH) who said: O’ people, gather together as the Hand of God is with the congregation, and never be dispersed [1]. In another narration (Hadith) the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The story of the believers in kindness and cooperation is like a body. When some parts of the human’s body is inflicted with pain, other parts react and they are also inflicted with fever and sleeplessness [2].

Imam Ali (AS) also said: According to God’s religion you are brothers to each other, nothing but internal impurities and bad intentions separate you from one another; and that is why you do not help each other and you are not merciful, and do not forgive each other and do not make friends with each other [3].

[1] Kanzul Ummal, Vol. 1, Page 206.

[2] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 15, Page 287.

[3] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 113.