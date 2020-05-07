Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 11:13 |ID: 143696 | Print

The dawns of Ramadan shouldn’t be missed

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Everyone wakes up at dawn during the Month of Ramadan. These dawns should not be missed, because they are a very good opportunity. I have repeated many times that if we do not benefit from dawn, we will have no time in this busy world to have solitude in order to attend to ourselves, our hearts and our God. We really won’t have time. We are caught up… Our only opportunity is at dawn. If we miss dawn, we truly won’t have any other opportunity.

Imam Khamenei

Source: Khamenei.ir

You might also like
US, Zionists leading enmity toward Iran, Islam: Leader
Imam Ali Holy Shrine distributes food to the needy during Ramadan
Charlotte’s Muslims are inviting you over for dinner
6 tips for a healthy and moderate iftar
Bangladeshi Teenager among Favorites to Win Dubai Int’l Quran Contest
What is Ramadan and Why Ramadan?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *