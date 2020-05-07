The dawns of Ramadan shouldn’t be missed

SHAFAQNA- Everyone wakes up at dawn during the Month of Ramadan. These dawns should not be missed, because they are a very good opportunity. I have repeated many times that if we do not benefit from dawn, we will have no time in this busy world to have solitude in order to attend to ourselves, our hearts and our God. We really won’t have time. We are caught up… Our only opportunity is at dawn. If we miss dawn, we truly won’t have any other opportunity.

Imam Khamenei

Source: Khamenei.ir