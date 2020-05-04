Scientific Research Laboratory provided by Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in the field of cancer and genetic diseases

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Network: Scientific Research Laboratory is a scientific edifice provided by the Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine to serve researchers and specialists in the field of cancer and genetic diseases in Iraq.



The Secretary-General of Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine, Engineer Yusuf Al-Sheikh Radhi praised the scientific research laboratory that was recently opened in the old city by the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Department at the Holy Shrine.

This came during his tour around the research laboratory accompanied by the head of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Department, Engineer Ali Al-Ghuraifi, and the specialized academics supervising the laboratory.

“The specialized scientific research laboratory was developed with the aim of providing a service for researchers and graduate students in the field of laboratories and medicine to present their theses in master and doctorate degrees,” said Secretary General in a statement to the News Center.

“We hope to develop this project as a service for researchers at various university academic levels specialized in the field of medical and diagnostic laboratories, which will contribute to supporting the Iraqi academic researchers who have difficulty in finding the appropriate place to complete their research,” he said further.

“The laboratory is provided with all medical and laboratory equipment from approved international origins, which makes it alongside many specialized international laboratories, and all the staffs working in the laboratory are specialized staffs in the laboratory field in general and in the field of viruses and microorganisms in particular,” said Ali al-Ghuraifi.