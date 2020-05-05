Iraq: A project to develop Karbala’s old city center

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Department of the Area between the Two Holy Shrines and the Municipality of Karbala seeks to develop the streets of the old city center.



The Director of the Municipality of Karbala, the engineer Eng. Abeer Salim Nasser and head of the department of the area between the two Holy Shrines, Sayed. Nafi Neama Abis Al-Mousawi, conducted a field tour in a number of streets and alleys of the old city that surround the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS), in order to lay down a working vision to develop it in proportion to the status of these places.



The Head of the department, Sayed. Nafi Al-Mousawi, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The joint tour also included a review of the work carried out by the department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines, in cooperation with the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine and the Karbala Municipality, as these actions included many axes, including removing abuses and occupations from the streets and alleys of the old city, in order to open new roads and paths, in addition to expanding the old tracks, to ensure more smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians and to dismantle the bottlenecks witnessed in these areas, in addition to redesigning and restoring the entrances, gates and inspection points of many streets and alleys leading to the Holy Shrine. ”

He added, “Civilizational and security standards were taken into consideration in all the carried out works, such as removing visual pollutants from random electricity wires, shop signs, worn out hotels, and others.”