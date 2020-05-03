Muslim NGOs unite to distribute Iftar meals in New York during Ramadan

Ramadan is usually a time of togetherness, with Muslims pouring into mosques for late-night prayers and mass iftar dinners, the fast-breaking meal.

However, unlike previous Ramadans, this year religious authorities have called worshippers across the world to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly respiratory disease and prevent future infections.

The worldwide lockdown measures taken against the COVID-19 have represented a challenge for Muslims as they try to find halal foods during the lockdown in the midst of a panic-buying rush at supermarkets across the US.

The food trucks will distribute free halal iftar meals to over 1,000 New Yorkers every day in four different neighborhoods during the month-long Ramadan including Brighton Beach, Midwood, Bay Ridge, and Queens.

“This is the beauty when organizations come together to serve the community without any non-sense involved,” Mohamed Bahe, the co-founder of Muslims Giving Back (MGB) told The Bklyner on Thursday.

Hussain added that they aim to serve over 25,000 meals during the holy month.

The Pakistani American Youth Society (PAYS), Muslims Giving Back (MGB), the NYPD Muslim Officers Society, the Khyber Society of America, Innayah Services Inc., Shorefront Coalition, and Gyro King all collaborated with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to launch the food carts.

Source: Yeni Safak