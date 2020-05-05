UK: Virtual Iftars online with family and friends

SHAFAQNA- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim organisations in UK urging communities to respect social distancing measure and observe the month safely.

The coronavirus pandemic means that Ramadan this year will be different not only in the UK but also around the world as mosques, markets, cafes and restaurants remain closed to limit the spread of the virus. Across the UK, many Mosques have been increasing their online programmes, already offering daily sermons or prayers sessions, with Imams working to continue to engage with their communities and help keep up morale during these trying times, MCB’s guidelines underlined.

Last week, also, UK influencers, celebs launched a campaign named as “Ramadan At Home” and called for Muslims to stay home this Ramadan, Middle East Monitor told. The Muslim Council of Britain has published guidelines on how to celebrate Ramadan in lockdown with advice on how to arrange “virtual iftars” online with family, friends and community members by using video chat.

Connect with young Muslims via technology

Facebook Live, Instagram, the Houseparty app and YouTube are expected to be among the sources for those abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset each day to prevent any potential spiritual vacuum caused by the closure of places of worship since late March. Imran Choudhury, 31, from Luton, a Mosque volunteer, believes Islamic places of worship have an opportunity to connect with young Muslims via technology, the Guardian reported.

He said: “The mosques for me are spiritual hubs, a place where I can recharge my faith in God. Now that they are closed it’s become really important that I fill that spiritual void. Among the Mosques using conferencing apps to connect virtually with Muslims in lockdown are the Bury Park Jamie Masjid and Leagrave Hall Masjid in Luton. Finsbury Park mosque in north London will be streaming lectures and prayers and offering online counseling.

With many restaurants closed and government advice to avoid visiting friends and family, Muslims are increasingly turning to bloggers and chefs on social media for inspiration for recipes to prepare the morning Suhoor meal at dawn and the evening meal at around 9pm.

Charities continue their work online

Many charities have also launched emergency appeals to help during the crisis and popular communal gatherings such as those organised by the Open Iftar project, known for providing free meals every evening during Ramadan, are continuing their work online.

The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has partnered with My Open Iftar and is using donations to help people locally share the Ramadan spirit. Media and communications manager Khizar Mohammad told Arab News that the Mosque is working to support those in need during Ramadan.